Khyber District wins Gymnastics event in Tribal Games

Khyber district clinched the trophy of the gymnastics event of the ongoing Integrated District Sports Festival organized by Directorate of Sports Merged Area at different venues across tribal areas

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber district clinched the trophy of the gymnastics event of the ongoing Integrated District sports Festival organized by Directorate of Sports Merged Area at different venues across tribal areas.

Khyber secured 115 points while winning three gold, four silver and four bronze medals. Bajaur came second with two gold, one silver and 100 points while Mohmand took third position with one bronze and recorded 77 points.

Obaidullah of Bajaur came first in the floor, Mehran of Bajaur came second, Hilal of Mohmand came third, Babar Zia of Khyber came first in the vault, Asadullah came second, Wasim came third and Rizwan of Bajaur came first.

Asadullah of Khyber district was second and Wasim was third, Asadullah of Khyber, Babar Zia took second and Wasim was third horse bar, Asadullah of Khyber was first, Wasim was second and Babar Zia was third in High Bar.

Khyber's Asadullah was declared the best gymnast, Khyber's Wasim and Babar Zia were second and third respectively. Coaches Imran Khan, Amir Iqbal and other personalities were present.