Khyber district wins tribal athletics games

9th Dec, 2021 :Khyber District won the athletics event of the ongoing Integrated Districts sports Festival organized by Directorate of Sports Integrated Districts, Bajaur came second and Lakki Marwat sub-division came third.

Khyber district scored three gold, six silver and 129 points. Bajaur won two gold, two silver, two bronze and 68 points while Lakki Marwat won one gold, two bronze and 29 points. In the 100m Sahar Ahmad got gold, Haider took silver medal and Shakeel of Khyber won bronze medal, Sahar Ahmed of Khyber district was first in the two meter race, Saif Ullah of Lakki district was second and Sajid of Mohmand was third, Sahir Ahmed of Khyber in the 400 run final by winning third gold medal.

Khurram's Aslam won first, Bajaur's Naveed won third, Khyber's Abdul Arif won first in long jump, Bajaur's Omar won second and Bajaur's Ilyas won third.

Ilyas was second and Ishaq of Bajaur was third. Ilyas of Bajaur won gold in 1500 meters, Tariq of Khyber won silver and Qasim of Karam won bronze, Arif of Khyber won gold in shot put, Allah Hussain of South Waziristan won silver and Aziz of Bajaur won bronze medals.

In discus throw, Allah Hussain of South Waziristan came first, Arif of Khyber second and Imran third, Adnan Sami of Khyber first, Irfan of Bajaur second and Arif of Khyber third.