Khyber Mail to stop at Gujranwala Cantt

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways has sanctioned a two-minute stop-over to 1-Up/2-Down Khyber Mail train at Gujranwala Cantt Railway Station.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the facility has been provided to people for three months initially.