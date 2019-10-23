UrduPoint.com
Khyber Mail To Stop At Gujranwala Cantt

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:52 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways has sanctioned a two-minute stop-over to 1-Up/2-Down Khyber Mail train at Gujranwala Cantt Railway Station.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the facility has been provided to people for three months initially.

