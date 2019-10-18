UrduPoint.com
Khyber Medical University Hosts Idea Cup 2019

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:28 PM

Khyber Medical University hosts Idea Cup 2019

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar took the pride of launching the first Incubation Centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan with a primary focus on health start-ups

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar took the pride of launching the first Incubation Centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan with a Primary focus on health start-ups.

KUBIC with their Entrepreneurial Curriculum Partner Impact Dynamics curated IDEA CUP19, it was a start-up competition where start-ups from various sectors such as Health, education, ICT and others competed in a competition to win prize money and got the opportunity to be incubated at KMU business Incubation Centre, says a press release issued here on Friday.

The Idea Cup started with sessions by various entrepreneurial ecosystem experts including Maryam Arshad, Founder and Director Impact Dynamics, Product Development by Shayan Sohail Sarwar, Founder Pak Vitae, Opportunities that lie in the health sector.

The case of Sehat Kahani by Nida Shehzad Digital and Innovation Lead Sehat Kahani, Faiza Yousaf, Founder Women In Tech Pk on Making Better Decisions Faster! From An Idea to A Working Product and Sayyad Ahmad Masud Director Founder's Institute Pakistan on Pitching: Go Home or Go Big.

Present amongst other judges was Murtaza Zaidi, Director NIC Peshawar.

While talking to the audience as chief guest, the Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javaid lauded the efforts of start-ups for their brilliant pitches and the organizer's efforts: KUBIC and Impact Dynamics.

Other notable people present on the occasion were Dr Zohaib Khan Director KMU-ORIC, Dr Zeeshan Kibriya Deputy Director ORIC and Waseem-ul-Haq Manager KMU-BIC.

More than sixty start-ups were shortlisted to present their ideas. The winners included Robospire Technologies, who were the winners (a start-up that makes electronic respirator masks that provides clean air), Ostokeym who secured the second position (An organic , cost-effective dental filling powder) and AI-Thala Screen who secured the third position (with the use of Artificial Intelligence, this start-up screens Thalassemia patients).

The event was attended by a huge audience consisting of various start-ups from across KP besides heads and faculty as well as students of different KMU constituent institutes, guests and judges from the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

