Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 150 for none after Balochistan’s Imran Butt hit double-century

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave Balochistan a spirited reply on the second day of the fifth-round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

In response to the home team’s 553-8 declared in 145.4 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 150 for no loss in 34 overs at the close of play as captain Sahibzada Farhan and Israrullah batted on 72 and Israrullah on 71.

Farhan, to date, has cracked 10 boundaries in 102 deliveries, while Israrullah’s unbeaten 103-ball knock is laced with 10 fours and a six.

Earlier, Balochistan, 341 for three overnight, rode on an excellent double-century by Imran Butt to amass a huge score.

The 23-year-old hit a career-best 214 after resuming the day at his overnight score of 135 not out.

The right-handed batsman stayed at the crease for 522 minutes and cracked 18 fours and three sixes in 387 balls.

Balochistan captain Imran Farhat was the first batsman out on Tuesday after adding another 20 runs to his overnight score of 114.

The left-hander hit 17 fours and a six in 219 balls.

The two Imrans shared a mammoth partnership of 256 runs for the fourth-wicket.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan also had a noticeable outing with the bat, scoring 75 runs with the help of nine fours and two sixes.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan was the most successful Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowler, claiming three wickets for 126 runs. Imran Khan Sr. took two for 87, while Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan took a wicket apiece.

Balochistan bagged maximum batting points (5) for crossing the 400-run mark in 110 overs of their first innings. For taking four wickets by that mark, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could manage only one point.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 553-8 declared, 145.4 overs (Imran Butt 214, Imran Farhat 134, Bismillah Khan 75, Awais Zia 69; Sajid Khan 3-126, Imran Khan Sr. 2-87).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 150-0, 34 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 72 not out, Israrullah 71 not out).