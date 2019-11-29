Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI captain charged for changing condition of the ball (non-identification)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI captain Mehran Ibrahim has been reprimanded for a Level 1 offence under Clause 2.14 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to changing the condition of the ball (non-identification) during a match, in his team’s four-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI final against Southern Punjab at the State Bank Ground in Karachi on Thursday.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th November, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI captain Mehran Ibrahim has been reprimanded for a Level 1 offence under Clause 2.14 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to changing the condition of the ball (non-identification) during a match, in his team’s four-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI final against Southern Punjab at the State Bank Ground in Karachi on Thursday.

The incident happened at the end of the 61st over of Southern Punjab’s first innings on Thursday when umpires Shozab Raza and Rashid Riaz checked the ball and found very obvious unnatural scratches on the ball and treated that as changing the condition of the ball under the non-identification procedure.

The matter was reported to match referee Mohammad Javed who, on the basis of a preliminary review, determined that Mehran, as captain, had a case to answer for the contravention as the incident related to non-identification of the player (Level 1, Clause 2.14) under the PCB Code of Conduct and issued him a Notice of Charge. Mehran accepted the charge and was issued a Warning by the match referee.