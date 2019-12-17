Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern win in PCB-Pepsi U16 One-Day tournament

Balochistan U16 v Northern U16, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019) Balochistan U16 v Northern U16, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Northern beat Balochistan by six wickets after Balochistan were asked to bat first. Balochistan were bowled out for 98 runs in 38.1 overs. Faiz Ullah top-scored with 33 runs.

For Northern, Mohammad Ibrahim took three wickets for 13 runs in nine overs.

In return, Northern chased down the target in the 29th over for the loss of four wickets. Saad Masood contributed an unbeaten 33 off 56 balls, hitting two fours.

Central Punjab U16 v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U16, Bohranwali Ground, Faisalabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Central Punjab by 13 runs in a match played at the Bohranwali Ground, Faisalabad.

After being put to bat first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 132 in the 25th over.

Opening batsman Mohammad Farooq top-scored with a 57-ball 62 which included five fours and three sixes.

For Central Punjab, Usama Zahid grabbed four wickets for 26 runs.

In return, Central Punjab were dismissed for 119 in 24.4 overs. Musa Azeem contributed a 44-ball 29, hitting two fours.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, off-spinner Mohammad Tahir took four wickets for 18 runs.

