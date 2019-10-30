Adil Amin’s century and half-centuries from captain Sahibzada Farhan, Israrullah and Khalid Usman helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa avoid follow-on against Balochistan on Day Three of their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Adil Amin’s century and half-centuries from captain Sahibzada Farhan, Israrullah and Khalid Usman helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa avoid follow-on against Balochistan on Day Three of their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

In reply of Balochistan’s mammoth 553 for eight, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 406 in 103.3 overs – just avoiding the follow-on. This, however, provided Balochistan a healthy first innings lead of 147 runs.

By the close of the third day’s play, the Imran Farhat-led side stretched that advantage to 177 runs for the loss of one wicket as Balochistan were 30 for one in 14.4 overs.

Azeem Ghumman (11) was the batsman to be dismissed, while his opening partner Awais Zia (17) and night-watchman Mohammad Asghar, yet to score a run, were batting when stumps were drawn.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resumed their innings on 150 for no loss.

Farhan added 14 runs to his overnight score before getting dismissed on 86. He faced 124 balls, out of which 11 were hit for fours.

His partner, Israrullah scored 77 before being dismissed. He hit 11 fours and a six in his 111-ball knock.

The openers shared a partnership of 170 runs.

After the fall of the openers, Adil Amin took the responsibility upon his shoulders and played some attractive strokes on his way to an excellent 109.

This was the 28-year-old’s third century at the first-class level.

The right-hander cracked 15 boundaries in his 177-ball stay at the crease as he stitched a useful 119-run stand for the sixth-wicket with Khalid Usman, who cracked an 84-ball 56 with the help of nine fours, before Yasir Shah accounted for his wicket.

Australia-bound Yasir took four wickets for 111 runs, bowling 35 overs. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar was the other bowler to grab eyeballs as he returned four for 107.

By crossing the 400-run mark inside 110 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bagged the maximum batting points (5). Balochistan also got the maximum bowling points (3) for taking nine or more wickets.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 553-8 declared, 145.4 overs (Imran Butt 214, Imran Farhat 134, Bismillah Khan 75, Awais Zia 69; Sajid Khan 3-126, Imran Khan Sr. 2-87) and 30-1, 14.4 over (Awais Zia 17 not out)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 406 all-out, 103.3 overs (Adil Amin 109, Sahibzada Farhan 86, Israrullah 77, Khalid Usman 56, Zohaib Khan 37; Yasir Shah 4-111, Mohammad Asghar 4-107, Taj Wali 2-69)