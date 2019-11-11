UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by 83 runs

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A four-wicket haul from leg-spinner Asad Afridi helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by 83 runs, in the eighth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament on Monday.

At KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi, Balochistan, resuming their innings on 81 for four in 37 overs, were bowled out for 132 runs in 59.5 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both teams had forfeited their first innings, due to late start on the first day because of wet outfield.

For Balochistan, Shahbaz Khan top-scored with a 77-ball 20. He struck two fours.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leg-spinner Asad Afridi took four wickets for 33 runs in 15 overs.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 215 all-out, 63.3 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 95; Ali Shafiq 5-70, Atif Jabbar 2-37, Gohar Faiz 2-58).

Balochistan 132 all-out, 59.5 overs (Shahbaz Khan 22, Junaid Khan 21, Gulraiz Sadaf 20, Rameez Raja 20; Asad Afridi 4-33, Mohammad Amir Khan 2-31).

