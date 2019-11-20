Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by an innings and 122 runs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured their maiden win of the tournament as they defeated Balochistan by a whopping margin of an innings and 122 runs at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, in the eighth round of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured their maiden win of the tournament as they defeated Balochistan by a whopping margin of an innings and 122 runs at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, in the eighth round of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

After they were all-out for 146 on Tuesday in reply of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings 385 all-out, Balochistan were asked to follow-on at the start of day three with a 239-run deficit.

Junaid Khan (one for 17) and Usman Shinwari (two for nine) made early inroads which reduce Balochistan to 15 for three.

The problems amplified for the batting side when Sajid Khan was introduced into the attack. The off-spinner ran through Balochistan’s middle-order, taking four wickets for 45 runs in 11 overs.

Bismillah Khan (40) and Jalat Khan (22) delayed the inevitable with a 52-run partnership for the seventh-wicket.

Once the pair was back in the pavilion, thanks to Sajid, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Fakhar Zaman picked up last two wickets to finish the match.

Imran Farhat was the only other batsman to register a double-digit score with 14 as Balochistan were all-out inside 36 overs.

Balochistan play Northern at the UBL Sports Complex in the ninth round of the tournament, which commences on 25 November, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lock horns with Central Punjab at NBP Sports Complex in Karachi.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 385 all-out, 114.3 overs (Zohaib Khan 133, Ashfaq Ahmed 54, Usman Shinwari 51, Israrullah 42, Sajid Khan 29; Mohammad Asghar 6-121, Khurram Shehzad 2-87)

Balochistan 146 all-out, 51 overs (Bismillah Khan 35, Hussain Talat 25, Khurram Shehzad 22; Junaid Khan 4-36, Usman Shinwari 3-36) and after follow-on 117 all-out, 36 overs (Bismillah Khan 40, Jalat Khan 22; Sajid Khan 4-45, Usman Shinwari 2-2, Usman Shinwari 2-9)

Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win by an innings and 122 runs