UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Begin Their National T20 Cup Campaign In Style

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup campaign in style

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kicked-off their National T20 Cup campaign on a high by beating Balochistan by seven wickets in the opening match of the tournament

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th October, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kicked-off their National T20 Cup campaign on a high by beating Balochistan by seven wickets in the opening match of the tournament.

Set a target of 141, Mohammad Rizwan-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chased down the total in 17.1 overs.

The opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan provided solid foundation to their side with a partnership worth 58 runs.

Fakhar’s 36-ball 45 played an integral role in setting the tone for what turned out to be a comfortable run chase. During his stay at the crease, the left-handed batsman struck six fours and a six.

Once the wickets of Fakhar and Sahibzada Farhan (14 off 20) fell, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Mohammad Rizwan and Adil Amin ensured that there were no further hiccups and completed the run chase in 17.

1 overs

Earlier, Balochistan had scored 140 for nine in 20 overs with Imam-ul-Haq making half of the team’s runs.

The left-handed opening batsman proved to be the lone warrior, after Balochistan were put into bat, as he scored 70 off 51 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes.

The other notable contribution with the bat came from his opening partner, Awais Zia, who cracked a 27-ball 31 with three fours and two sixes.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leg-spinner Mohammad Mohsin was the pick of the bowlers, returning four for 17 in four overs.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 140 for 9, 20 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 70, Awais Zia 31; Mohammad Mohsin 4-17)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 141 for 3, 17.1 overs (Fakhar Zaman 45, Adil Amin 47, Mohammad Rizwan 30)

Related Topics

T20 Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awais Zia Mohammad Rizwan Fakhar Zaman Imam-ul-Haq From

Recent Stories

UAE, Russia to strengthen cooperation in oil, peac ..

7 minutes ago

1 in 3 Pakistanis sacrificed a Goat on Eid ul Adha ..

8 minutes ago

Zardari’s plea for shifting him from jail to hos ..

38 minutes ago

Babar Azam’s century in vain as Sindh beat Centr ..

1 hour ago

Torture due to refusal to tea: Woman approaches po ..

1 hour ago

U19 cricketers Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah fin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.