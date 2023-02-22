UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Contingent To Fully Participate In 34th National Games: Aqil Shah

Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contingent to fully participate in 34th National Games: Aqil Shah

President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association and former sports minister Syed Aqil Shah Wednesday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contingent would fully participate in the forthcoming 34th National Games, scheduled to be held in Quetta from May 15-24, this year

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association and former sports minister Syed Aqil Shah Wednesday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contingent would fully participate in the forthcoming 34th National Games, scheduled to be held in Quetta from May 15-24, this year.

He said that a meeting was held with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali who also ensured full support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association for sending the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contingent to the prestigious 34th National Games.

Aqil Shah during his meeting with the governor discussed in detail the ways and means for the smooth conduct of the trials and selection, totally based on merit.

He said the Balochistan Olympic Association had also expressed their willingness to hold the 34th National Games on its announced schedule, before conducting a meeting with the President and Secretary General of the Pakistan Olympic Association.

A few other matters, including the appointment of quality coaches, also came under discussion on which the governor assured to solve the problems soon and expressed his commitment to all kinds of cooperation, he said.

He said after his meeting with the governor, they also called up a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association in which directives were given to all the associations to conduct their trials in teams and hold training camps so that strong teams could be formed.

Sending the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contingent, availability of funds and other matters related to holding of camps and trials were also thoroughly discussed, he added.

Most of the sports in the National Games will be the same as the previous National Games, but the final decision in this regard will be taken soon in the POA meeting.

In response to a question, KP Olympic Association Secretary Zulfikar Butt said that DG Sports Khalid Khan had also been sent an estimate of Rs 50 million for the 34th National Games. He also assured that he would take steps in that regard soon.

