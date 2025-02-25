Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded

The closing ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025, was held at Arena Hall of Peshawar Sports Complex here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The closing ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025, was held at Arena Hall of Peshawar Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan was chief guest on the occasion.

He was accompanied by Secretary of Sports Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Additional DG Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, Director of Operations Sports Naimatullah Marwat, Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, along with all RSOs, DSOs and other notable personalities.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games, Peshawar secured first position with 62 gold, 28 silver, and 17 bronze medals. Hazara secured second place with 15 gold, 20 silver and 25 bronze medals, while Kohat claimed third position with 13 gold, 14 silver and 27 bronze medals.

The fourth position was taken by Malakand (10 gold, 16 silver, 23 bronze), followed by Mardan (7 gold, 18 silver, 30 bronze) in fifth place, and D.I. Khan (6 gold, 8 silver, 17 bronze) in sixth place.

During his speech, Provincial Minister for Sports, Syed Fakhar Jehan, announced the construction of modern sports complexes across the province. He also declared that gold medal-winning athletes from these games will receive monthly stipends and will compete against winners of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He emphasized that Peshawar has better sports facilities compared to other districts, and assured that upcoming games will be held on merit, with strict actions against coaches involved in injustice towards players.

He encouraged athletes to keep striving for excellence and learn from their mistakes, stating that pressure should not deter players from success. He also mentioned that a special committee will be formed to evaluate underperforming regions, with the DG Sports set to review the report next week.

Secretary of Sports, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, highlighted that equal opportunities were provided to both male and female athletes in the games. He praised the abundance of young talent and noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s performance in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Games was commendable.

He expressed confidence that if those games were held in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could have won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He assured that sports events for youth will continue.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of trophies and awards among regional officials and athletes.