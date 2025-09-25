Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games In November This Year

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports and Youth Affairs Department, following the agenda of the provincial government, has decided to hold the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games in November this year. Athletes from schools, colleges and seminaries across the province will participate in the games.

A meeting in this regard was held on Thursday at the Peshawar Sports Complex under the auspices of the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired by Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saadat Hassan.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tashfeen Haider, along with other directors and subordinate officers of the Directorate General of Sports, Regional Sports Officers and District Sports Officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Secretary Sports and the Director General Sports directed all Regional Officers to provide all necessary facilities to include new talent from the schools, colleges and seminaries of all districts to ensure the success of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games in November. They instructed them to organize camps for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games will include 26 sports for male athletes and 17 for female athletes from across the province. These games will be played at the inter-regional and inter-district levels.

The Secretary Sports praised the performance of all Regional Officers in making the Flood Relief Match a success, stating that the efforts made by the Directorate General of Sports to aid the flood-affected people are commendable.

The Secretary Sports and the Director General Sports also awarded certificates of appreciation to District Sports Officer Charsadda, Gul Rukh Yaser and District Sports Officer Mohmand, Faisal Javed, for their outstanding performance in the Flood Relief Match.

The Secretary Sports directed all Regional Officers to regularly visit the ongoing development works in all districts so that the ongoing development projects of the Sports Department can be completed on time. They were instructed to send monthly progress reports of all these development projects to the Directorate.

The Secretary Sports and the Director General Sports said that all Regional Officers must also regularly submit the annual Calendar and monthly reports related to the games to the Directorate.

The Secretary Sports said that all Regional Sports Officers and District Sports Officers should maintain close liaison with the sports associations in their districts so that new talent can emerge on merit for the promotion of sports.

