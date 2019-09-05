Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association launches 'Talent Hunt'

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association Thursday launched a talent hunt scheme across the province including merged tribal districts for month long duration in order to give ample opportunities to the players to prepare themselves for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held here in October this year

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association Thursday launched a talent hunt scheme across the province including merged tribal districts for month long duration in order to give ample opportunities to the players to prepare themselves for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held here in October this year.

President KP Hockey Association, Syed Zahir Shah, said this while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said like Peshawar, all the office-bearers have been directed to hold Talent Hunt in their respective districts. He said each of the Talent Hunt will be of one month duration wherein after short-listing the probables they would go under qualified coaches.

He said the aim and objective of the talent hunt is to provide due opportunities to the youngsters to come and show their hidden talent. He said like in the past, KP would give good result in the forthcoming 33rd National Games.

Syed Zahir Shah said that after a month long Talent Hunt, final squad would be selected out of the short-listed players of all districts including merged tribal district. He said there was no dearth of talent and through Talent Hunt schemes opportunities would be given to the players of far-flung areas.