Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Arts Gala to start from Friday in Swat: Khalid Noor

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The first Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Arts Festival organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association will start in Mingora, Swat from Friday wherein all arrangements have been finalized.

Talking to APP, President Pride of Performance award winner Khalid Noor, Secretary General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Arts Gala is going to be organized in collaboration with Jujitsu and Sambo Associations.

All preparations have been completed for the gala. In the karate event, male athletes will compete in individual kata, 45 kg, 50 kg, 55 kg, 60 kg, 67kg and female 50kg and 55kg. Jujitsu will have 56kg, 62kg, 69kg while Sambo will have 50kg and 54kg categories.

According to Organizing Secretary Khalid Noor, Karate competitions will be held in accordance with World Karate, Jujitsu and Sambo Federation rules.

When contacted, District sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan, he said, the arrival of the teams would be completed by Thursday evening before the opening ceremony in the morning. He said good accommodations would be provided to both male and female players during the Martial Arts Festival for the first time in Mingora, Swat.

He also lauded the Director General Sports KP for extending all out support in holding the Festival in a appropriate manners in Swat. He said it is good opportunities for the youngsters of Swat to be part of the Martial Arts Festival besides witnessing top players in action during the competitions.