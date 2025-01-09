- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Sports And Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan Praises Remarkable Performance Of Girls’ Players
Muhammad Rameez Published January 09, 2025 | 07:08 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan has praised the remarkable performance of the girls’ players of the province in the US Junior Squash Championship and assured that the provincial government will fully support and encourage them
He awarded a cash prize of Rs.500,000/- to Mahnoor, who won the gold medal in the US Squash Under-13 Junior Category, and Rs.200,000/to Sehrish, who won the bronze medal.
He awarded a cash prize of Rs.500,000/- to Mahnoor, who won the gold medal in the US Squash Under-13 Junior Category, and Rs.200,000/to Sehrish, who won the bronze medal.
In this regard both players hailing from the province, Mahnoor and Sehrish called on the Provincial Minister here at his office on Thursday.
The minister lauded their performance at the Junior Squash Championship in the United States and said that they are a great asset to both the province and the country.
He added that efforts are being made to encourage talented players in every possible way. The minister extended his best wishes for further success to Mahnoor and Sahrish in the future.
