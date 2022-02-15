Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association President for keeping sports always above politics

Newly elected President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association (KPOA) Syed Aqil Shah on Tuesday said he always kept sports above politics and termed sports as Oxygen for his body

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Newly elected President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association (KPOA) Syed Aqil Shah on Tuesday said he always kept sports above politics and termed sports as Oxygen for his body.

"I have always kept sports above politics and I will continue to serve sports as long as I live," former Senator Syed Aqil Shah said while addressing the delegation of the Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which called on him. "Sports Writers and KPOA are like two wheels of a car that are inseparable from each other and one can not think of sports promotion in Peshawar without their coordination and due role," Syed Aqil Shah added.

Sports Writers Association delegation led by newly elected President Asim Shiraz, Secretary Shahid Khan Afridi, Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Azmat Ullah, Shehzad Mehmood, Nadir Khawjah, Sheeba Haider accompanied by others members congratulated all the office-bearers and newly elected President of KPOA for his election for the fourth times in a row.

Associate Secretary Akhtar Ali Shah, former World Champion Qamar Zaman and Zaffar Ali Khan as Vice President, Joint Secretary Amjad Ali Khan and other important personalities were present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Syed Aqil Shah said that in my ministry as KP Sports Minister there were 29 national Championships of different competitions including 31st National Games, 33rd National Games, and two times Inter-Provincial Games held in Peshawar.

He said his doors would always be opened for players and sports journalists, Sports Writers, adding, the promotion of sports in the province was impossible without support of media persons.

He also lauded the role of media of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which are always at forefront in promoting sports activities.

Qamar Zaman said that what the Olympic Association and Sports Writers have done together for the promotion of sports in the province is not hidden from anyone.

On this occasion, Associate Secretary Akhtar Ali Shah said that Syed Aqil Shah has made great efforts to keep sports alive in the province despite the poor law and order situation.

He also urged the sports associations to work hard for the promotion of sports in the province. Aqil Shah said that without competition, no sports could be promoted. He said through competitive exposure new students could get a chance to come and show their hidden talent. He said that sports activities in the province are highlighted by sports writers in the best possible way and that is the reason why boys and girls have developed enthusiasm and attachment towards sports.