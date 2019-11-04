Khyber Pakhtunkhwa score 225 for six against Sindh

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 225 for six at the close of play on day one of their sixth-round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Sindh at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 225 for six at the close of play on day one of their sixth-round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Sindh at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Sahibzada Farhan led the home side from front by cracking a 164-ball 88, in which he hit 13 fours, after Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed opted against contesting the toss and bowled first.

Farhan stitched a 54-run partnership for the first-wicket with Israrullah, who scored an aggressive 34-ball 36 with seven fours.

After Israrullah’s dismissal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost next two wickets for 30 runs, but a 78-run stand for the fourth-wicket between Farhan and Zohaib Khan (28 off 93) denied further inroads to Sindh’s bowlers.

With the wickets of Ashfaq Ahmed (five) and Nabi Gul (eight), Sohail Khan took the most wickets for the visitors on day one in which 79 overs were bowled.

The right-arm fast-bowler delivered 17 overs, which included three maidens, and gave 48 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Rehan Afridi and Sajid Khan will resume their innings on 33 and 17 when second day’s play commences on Tuesday at 1000.