Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab Register Wins In Kabaddi Event
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The first day of the kabaddi event of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games saw Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab registering emphatic victories in their respective matches at Pakistan sports Complex.
In the opening clash, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dominated Balochistan with a convincing 86-12 win. Sindh followed suit, defeating Islamabad 54-15 in the second match. Punjab showcased their superiority by outclassing Gilgit-Baltistan 50-8 in the third game.
The competition will continue on Tuesday with three exciting matches lined up. Balochistan will face Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the first match, followed by a contest between Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad. The day will conclude with a high-stakes encounter between Punjab and Sindh.
The tournament features seven men’s teams representing Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad. The finals and the third-place match are scheduled for December 19.
