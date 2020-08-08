Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association elections completed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Former senior bureaucrat and ex-Secretary Information Azmat Hanif Orakzai Saturday and Mohsin Ehsan have elected as Chairman and President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association in an election meeting held here at Lala Rafique sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex.

In this connection, the important election meeting of Provincial Table Tennis Association was with representatives from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Peshawar attended.

Saba Waris, representative of Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, Shafqatullah from Provincial Sports Directorate and Provincial Karate Association and representatives of the KP Olympic Association Khalid Noor, Director 1000 Grounds Project Murad Ali, Secretary General of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Pervez and former President of Sports Writers Association and Senior Journalist Nadir Khawaja were also present on the occasion.

The other elected office-bearers comprising Senior Vice President Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Vice Presidents Kifayatullah Khan, Samiullah Marwat, Secretary General Usman Amir and Finance Secretary Shehzad islam Yousafzai, Shahid Mughal, Najibullah Khan, Mohammad Imran, Senior Associate Secretary Azhar Ahmed, Female Associate Secretary Najma Naz Qazi and Ayesha Farhad, Associate Secretary Naseeb Shah, Wajahat Ali. In the Executive Body including Hamid, Ayub Bangash, Amna Mahmood, Saira Naz, Miss Darnayab and Ibrahim.

On the occasion, newly elected President Mohsin Ehsan, Secretary Usman Amir Khan have expressed their determination to play their active role for the promotion of table tennis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mohsin Ehsan said that they would use all efforts to find new talents and bring them to the main pool of talent.