Khyber Pakhtunkhwa To Defend Pakistan Cup From 2 March
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 11:51 AM
Pakistan Cup – the final tournament of the domestic season 2021-22, will commence from 2 March to 31 March at three venues across the country
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th February, 2022) Pakistan Cup – the final tournament of the domestic season 2021-22, will commence from 2 March to 31 March at three venues across the country. On the opening day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – the defending champions will take on Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.
The 33-match tournament, to be played on double-league basis, will be staged at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Islamabad’s House of Northern and Multan’s Multan Cricket Stadium.
Multan Cricket Stadium will also host the two semi-finals on 28 and 29 January and the final on 31 March.
To provide fans ball-by-ball live domestic cricket action, the PCB will live stream 10 group stage matches scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The decision to broadcast semi-finals and final at the same venue will be taken in due course.
The tournament carries nearly PKR10million in prize money. The tournament winners will bag PKR5million, while the runners-up will receive PKR2.5million.
The best performers of the tournament – Player of the Tournament, Best Batter, Best Bowler and Best Wicketkeeper – will equally share PKR1million amongst them and PKR800,000 will be handed to 32 player of the match award winners in group matches and semi-finals. The Player of the Final will receive PKR35,000.
|
Date
|
Teams
|
Venue
|
Umpires
|
Referee
|
2-Mar
|
Balochistan-Northern
|
House of Northern Islamabad
|
Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed
|
Mohammad Anees
|
Southern Punjab-Sindh
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi
|
Ali Naqvi
|
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab
|
Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|
Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.
|
Nadeem Arshad
|
4-Mar
|
Balochistan-Sindh
|
Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|
Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.
|
Nadeem Arshad
|
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Southern Punjab
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi
|
Ali Naqvi
|
Northern-Central Punjab
|
House of Northern Islamabad
|
Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed
|
Mohammad Anees
|
6-Mar
|
Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi
|
Ali Naqvi
|
Sindh-Northern
|
House of Northern Islamabad
|
Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed
|
Mohammad Anees
|
Central Punjab-Southern Punjab
|
Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|
Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.
|
Nadeem Arshad
|
8-Mar
|
Balochistan-Central Punjab
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Ghaffar Kazmi-Waleed Yaqub
|
Ali Naqvi
|
Southern Punjab-Northern
|
House of Northern Islamabad
|
Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed
|
Mohammad Anees
|
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Sindh
|
Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|
Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.
|
Nadeem Arshad
|
10-Mar
|
Balochistan-Southern Punjab
|
Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|
Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.
|
Nadeem Arshad
|
Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|
House of Northern Islamabad
|
Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Central Punjab-Sindh
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub
|
Ali Naqvi
|
Date
|
Teams
|
Venue
|
Umpires
|
Referee
|
13-Mar
|
Balochistan-Sindh
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub
|
Iqbal Sheikh
|
Central Punjab-Southern Punjab
|
Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|
Qaiser Waheed-Saqib Khan
|
Nadeem Arshad
|
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Northern
|
House of Northern Islamabad
|
Imtiaz Iqbal-Imran Jawed
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
16-Mar
|
Balochistan-Southern Punjab
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub
|
Iqbal Sheikh
|
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Sindh
|
House of Northern Islamabad
|
Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Northern-Central Punjab
|
Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|
Qaiser Waheed-Saqib Khan
|
Nadeem Arshad
|
19-Mar
|
Balochistan-Central Punjab
|
Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|
Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi
|
Mohammad Anees
|
Northern-Sindh
|
House of Northern Islamabad
|
Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Southern Punjab
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub
|
Iqbal Sheikh
|
22-Mar
|
Balochistan-Northern
|
Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|
Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi
|
Mohammad Anees
|
Southern Punjab-Sindh
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub
|
Iqbal Sheikh
|
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab
|
House of Northern Islamabad
|
Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
25-Mar
|
Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|
House of Northern Islamabad
|
Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Central Punjab-Sindh
|
Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|
Zameer Haider Ghaffar Kazmi
|
Mohammad Anees
|
Northern-Southern Punjab
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub
|
Iqbal Sheikh
|
SEMI FINALS
|
28-Mar
|
No.
1 team Vs No. 4 team
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Shozab Raza-Nasir Hussain Sr.
|
Ali Naqvi
|
29-Mar
|
No. 2 team Vs No. 3 team
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Zameer Haider-Imtiaz Iqbal
|
Iqbal Sheikh
|
FINAL
|
31-Mar
|
Winner of 1st SF Vs Winner of 2nd SF
|
Multan Cricket Stadium
|
Zameer Haider-Shozab Raza
|
Ali Naqvi