Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to defend Pakistan Cup from 2 March

Pakistan Cup – the final tournament of the domestic season 2021-22, will commence from 2 March to 31 March at three venues across the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th February, 2022) Pakistan Cup – the final tournament of the domestic season 2021-22, will commence from 2 March to 31 March at three venues across the country. On the opening day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – the defending champions will take on Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The 33-match tournament, to be played on double-league basis, will be staged at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Islamabad’s House of Northern and Multan’s Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan Cricket Stadium will also host the two semi-finals on 28 and 29 January and the final on 31 March.

To provide fans ball-by-ball live domestic cricket action, the PCB will live stream 10 group stage matches scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The decision to broadcast semi-finals and final at the same venue will be taken in due course.

The tournament carries nearly PKR10million in prize money. The tournament winners will bag PKR5million, while the runners-up will receive PKR2.5million.

The best performers of the tournament – Player of the Tournament, Best Batter, Best Bowler and Best Wicketkeeper – will equally share PKR1million amongst them and PKR800,000 will be handed to 32 player of the match award winners in group matches and semi-finals. The Player of the Final will receive PKR35,000.