Khyber Pakhtunkhwa To Defend Pakistan Cup From 2 March

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 11:51 AM

Pakistan Cup – the final tournament of the domestic season 2021-22, will commence from 2 March to 31 March at three venues across the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th February, 2022) Pakistan Cup – the final tournament of the domestic season 2021-22, will commence from 2 March to 31 March at three venues across the country. On the opening day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – the defending champions will take on Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The 33-match tournament, to be played on double-league basis, will be staged at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Islamabad’s House of Northern and Multan’s Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan Cricket Stadium will also host the two semi-finals on 28 and 29 January and the final on 31 March.

To provide fans ball-by-ball live domestic cricket action, the PCB will live stream 10 group stage matches scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The decision to broadcast semi-finals and final at the same venue will be taken in due course.

The tournament carries nearly PKR10million in prize money. The tournament winners will bag PKR5million, while the runners-up will receive PKR2.5million.

The best performers of the tournament – Player of the Tournament, Best Batter, Best Bowler and Best Wicketkeeper – will equally share PKR1million amongst them and PKR800,000 will be handed to 32 player of the match award winners in group matches and semi-finals. The Player of the Final will receive PKR35,000.

Date

Teams

Venue

Umpires

Referee

2-Mar

Balochistan-Northern

House of Northern Islamabad

Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed

Mohammad Anees

Southern Punjab-Sindh

Multan Cricket Stadium

Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi

Ali Naqvi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab

Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.

Nadeem Arshad

4-Mar

Balochistan-Sindh

Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.

Nadeem Arshad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Southern Punjab

Multan Cricket Stadium

Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi

Ali Naqvi

Northern-Central Punjab

House of Northern Islamabad

Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed

Mohammad Anees

6-Mar

Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Multan Cricket Stadium

Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi

Ali Naqvi

Sindh-Northern

House of Northern Islamabad

Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed

Mohammad Anees

Central Punjab-Southern Punjab

Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.

Nadeem Arshad

8-Mar

Balochistan-Central Punjab

Multan Cricket Stadium

Ghaffar Kazmi-Waleed Yaqub

Ali Naqvi

Southern Punjab-Northern

House of Northern Islamabad

Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed

Mohammad Anees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Sindh

Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.

Nadeem Arshad

10-Mar

Balochistan-Southern Punjab

Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.

Nadeem Arshad

Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

House of Northern Islamabad

Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed

Iftikhar Ahmed

Central Punjab-Sindh

Multan Cricket Stadium

Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub

Ali Naqvi

Date

Teams

Venue

Umpires

Referee

13-Mar

Balochistan-Sindh

Multan Cricket Stadium

Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub

Iqbal Sheikh

Central Punjab-Southern Punjab

Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

Qaiser Waheed-Saqib Khan

Nadeem Arshad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Northern

House of Northern Islamabad

Imtiaz Iqbal-Imran Jawed

Iftikhar Ahmed

16-Mar

Balochistan-Southern Punjab

Multan Cricket Stadium

Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub

Iqbal Sheikh

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Sindh

House of Northern Islamabad

Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal

Iftikhar Ahmed

Northern-Central Punjab

Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

Qaiser Waheed-Saqib Khan

Nadeem Arshad

19-Mar

Balochistan-Central Punjab

Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi

Mohammad Anees

Northern-Sindh

House of Northern Islamabad

Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal

Iftikhar Ahmed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Southern Punjab

Multan Cricket Stadium

Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub

Iqbal Sheikh

22-Mar

Balochistan-Northern

Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi

Mohammad Anees

Southern Punjab-Sindh

Multan Cricket Stadium

Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub

Iqbal Sheikh

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab

House of Northern Islamabad

Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal

Iftikhar Ahmed

25-Mar

Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

House of Northern Islamabad

Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal

Iftikhar Ahmed

Central Punjab-Sindh

Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

Zameer Haider Ghaffar Kazmi

Mohammad Anees

Northern-Southern Punjab

Multan Cricket Stadium

Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub

Iqbal Sheikh

SEMI FINALS

28-Mar

No.

1 team Vs No. 4 team

Multan Cricket Stadium

Shozab Raza-Nasir Hussain Sr.

Ali Naqvi

29-Mar

No. 2 team Vs No. 3 team

Multan Cricket Stadium

Zameer Haider-Imtiaz Iqbal

Iqbal Sheikh

FINAL

31-Mar

Winner of 1st SF Vs Winner of 2nd SF

Multan Cricket Stadium

Zameer Haider-Shozab Raza

Ali Naqvi

