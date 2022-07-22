UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games Competition Ends At Chitral Lower

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

CHITRAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) ::The day-long competitions of Traditional Games at district level ended at Chitral Lower with great enthusiasm witnessed among the players participating under the aegis of Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The players from all over Chitral Lower took part in Buzkashi, Volleyball, Tug-of-War, Musical Chair, Football, and Traditional Dance. The indigenous wrestling competitions also attracted a large number of spectators who witnessed the competitions and enjoyed the battle.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Lower Anwarul Haq was the chief guest on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the competitions held in Chitral Lower district in connection with the Traditional Games. Assistant Director Zakirullah, Admin Officer Irshad Khan and District Sports Officer Chitral Lower Ameer Zaman were also present on the occasion.

According to the results, Mari Club won the first position in volleyball after defeating Garam Chashma Club by 3-0, the score was 25-19, 25-23 and 27-25. Both Mari Club and Garam Chashma teams gave each other a tough fight in the match. In the Buzkashi, Sher Wali Club won the first position, Aziz Rehman Club won the second position. In futsal, Jaguar Club won the trophy by defeating Garam Chashma 3-1 in a thrilling match, in the traditional wrestling Niaz Ali won the first place, Mohammad Rasul won the second place and Salahuddin won the third place. Similarly, in traditional dance, Shahzeb won the first place, Ghulam Asghar won the second place and Wazir Azam got the third place.

