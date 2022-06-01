Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games, kabaddi competition ends in Swabi

Kabaddi competitions ended in Swabi in connection with the ongoing Traditional Games organized under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Tehsil Chota Lahore, District Swabi with hundreds and thousands of spectators from the nearby villages enjoyed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Kabaddi competitions ended in Swabi in connection with the ongoing Traditional Games organized under the aegis of Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Tehsil Chota Lahore, District Swabi with hundreds and thousands of spectators from the nearby villages enjoyed.

The final of Kabaddi was played between Mardan and Swabi in Tehsil Chota Lahore, District Swabi. The winning team was awarded Rs 20,000 and the runners-up team Rs 10,000. Director Operations Directorate General Sports Azizullah Jan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Director Admin and Finance Muhammad Tariq, Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, Chief Coach Shafqatullah, Assistant Director Zakirullah and Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq Khan were also present.

The match was supervised by international referee and Secretary KP Kabaddi Association Sultan Bari and Malang Jan.

Azizullah Jan paid tributes to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports and Director General of Sports Khalid Khan for revival of traditional Games and said that together with the concerned associations, competitions are being held.

He said, surprisingly the game of Kabaddi is being played in all districts and that is why it was decided to have Kabaddi even part of the traditional games in all districts including merged tribal areas. Through this way more and more players would come up in the main pool of selection and play at the national and international levels.

Sultan Bari also lauded Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for holding Traditional Games in all districts and hopefully new talent would find out through this way in Kabaddi. He said there is no dearth of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because Kabaddi is being played in almost all villages across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.