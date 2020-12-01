UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wins Boys Badminton, Squash Titles In U16 Games

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:35 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wins Boys Badminton, Squash titles in U16 Games

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched the Boys Badminton and Squash titles after handing an upsetting defeat to Punjab in the Boys Badminton and Squash in the finals played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda and Qamar Zaman Squash Complex Peshawar respectively here on Tuesda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched the Boys Badminton and Squash titles after handing an upsetting defeat to Punjab in the Boys Badminton and Squash in the finals played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex Charsadda and Qamar Zaman Squash Complex Peshawar respectively here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adeel Shah and Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak distributed prizes among the players. Secretary General Pakistan Badminton Federation Wajid Ali Chaudhry, President Provincial Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, Secretary Amjad Khan, Regional Sports Officer Saleem Raza, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Admin Officer Jaffar Shah, Coach Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Hayat Ullah and Female Coach Bushra Khan were also present.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab by 2-0 in the final of the U16 National Junior Games Badminton Team event while surprisingly 12-year-old Sarwar and 14-year-old Samia of Balochistan defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Girls event to win the gold medals.

In the Team event Balochistan girls recorded victory against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 2-0, in the first singles Sumaiya Tariq of Balochistan beat Sapna of KP by 2-0, the score was 21-17 and 21-15 and in the doubles Sumaiya Tariq and Sarwat beat Sapna and Miraj of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 2-0, the score was 21-19 and 21-18.

In the Individual competitions, Sumaiya Tariq of Balochistan defeated Ammara Ishtiaq of Sindh by 2-0, the score was 21-19 and 23-21. While in the Boys Individual competitions, Umar Jehangir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded victory against Ibrahim Rashid of Islamabad by 2-1, the score was 18-21, 21-19 and 21-19 in a thrilling match.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Squash Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Badminton Rashid Charsadda Shah Faisal Gold Event Coach

Recent Stories

Aliyev Demobilized First Group of Azerbaijani Serv ..

3 minutes ago

1.8 billion Rs approved for Tarbail Lawrancepur ro ..

3 minutes ago

KP Assembly session summoned on December 2

3 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill urges 'opposition parties to unite in ..

3 minutes ago

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman meets Syed Yusuf Raza Gila ..

10 minutes ago

PHP arrested 417 'criminals last month in faisalab ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.