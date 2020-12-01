Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wins Boys Badminton, Squash titles in U16 Games

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched the Boys Badminton and Squash titles after handing an upsetting defeat to Punjab in the Boys Badminton and Squash in the finals played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda and Qamar Zaman Squash Complex Peshawar respectively here on Tuesda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched the Boys Badminton and Squash titles after handing an upsetting defeat to Punjab in the Boys Badminton and Squash in the finals played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex Charsadda and Qamar Zaman Squash Complex Peshawar respectively here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adeel Shah and Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak distributed prizes among the players. Secretary General Pakistan Badminton Federation Wajid Ali Chaudhry, President Provincial Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, Secretary Amjad Khan, Regional Sports Officer Saleem Raza, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Admin Officer Jaffar Shah, Coach Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Hayat Ullah and Female Coach Bushra Khan were also present.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab by 2-0 in the final of the U16 National Junior Games Badminton Team event while surprisingly 12-year-old Sarwar and 14-year-old Samia of Balochistan defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Girls event to win the gold medals.

In the Team event Balochistan girls recorded victory against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 2-0, in the first singles Sumaiya Tariq of Balochistan beat Sapna of KP by 2-0, the score was 21-17 and 21-15 and in the doubles Sumaiya Tariq and Sarwat beat Sapna and Miraj of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 2-0, the score was 21-19 and 21-18.

In the Individual competitions, Sumaiya Tariq of Balochistan defeated Ammara Ishtiaq of Sindh by 2-0, the score was 21-19 and 23-21. While in the Boys Individual competitions, Umar Jehangir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded victory against Ibrahim Rashid of Islamabad by 2-1, the score was 18-21, 21-19 and 21-19 in a thrilling match.