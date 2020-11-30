Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wins National Junior Under-16 Table Tennis Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched the National Junior Table Tennis Champion Men's Team Event Trophy by defeating Punjab 3-0 in the final, while Sindh bagged the first and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the second position in the women's team event.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Science and Technology Zia Ulah Bangash distributed prizes among the players along with Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Development Nemat Ullah Khan Marwat., Director Finance Amjad Iqbal, Shakeel Khan, Senior Vice President Provincial Table Tennis Association Kifayat Ulah were also present.

According to details, the final of the table tennis team event was played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in connection with the ongoing National Junior Games at Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar.

KP beat Punjab by 3-0 to win the title. In the boys' first semi-final, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Umm Khawaja defeated Sindh's Raza 3-0, Shayan defeated Hassan 3-0 and Haseeb defeated Zain 3-0. In the second semi-final, Punjab's Usman defeated Army Adhan 3-0 Ali Rashid was defeated by three to one and Paras defeated Abdullah by three wickets. In the girls' first semi-final, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hiba defeated Army's Bismillah 3-0, Halina defeated Mah Tasha 3-0, Alishba defeated Azka 3-0, in the second semi-final Sindh's Hur defeated Punjab's Hira 3-0 Saman defeated Shazma 3-0 to qualify for the final.

At the end, the special guest distributed prizes among the winners.

Talking to media men Zia UIlah Bangash lauded Secretary Sports KP for holding such a big event by involving more than 1000 male and female players in seven male and four female Games. He said hosting such Games is a great honor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the organizing committee for extending all out support to the players came here from other provinces.

He said like competitive activities, the government in the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, is also focusing on developing sports infrastructure across the province. He also lauded Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for taking keen interest and approved mega projects like Sports City, Motor Sports Arena, developing of cricket stadia for as per International Cricket Council standard and requirement. He said there is more talent in Kohat and other part of the province and for this Prime Minister 1000 Project team is working day and night for developing playgrounds in all across the province. He also congratulated KP team for winning Table Tennis trophy and appreciated coaches International Fahad Khawjah, Yasir, Amna, Absar Ali, and Iqra Rehman for training and coaching players on modern lines.