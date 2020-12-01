UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wins U-16 National Games, Squash Team Event Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:59 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wins U-16 National Games, squash team event title

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab 2-1 to win the title of squash team event of the Under-16 National Junior Games played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab 2-1 to win the title of squash team event of the Under-16 National Junior Games played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Tuesday.

The special guest former World Champion Jansher Khan distributed prizes among the players along with Director General sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Organizing Secretary Munawar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan and other important personalities were also present.

The final of the squash event of the ongoing games organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate Sports, played at the Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.

In the first match of the final, Fahad Sharif of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Sakhiullah Tareen of Punjab 11-3, 11-4 and 11-6.

In the second match, Anas Ali Bukhari of Punjab defeated Hamad Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11-8, 10-12, 8-11 and 11-8 while in the last singles, Mutahar Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Mahmood Mehboob of Punjab 12-14, 8-11, 14-16, 16-14 and 11-7 to clinch the gold medal.

