Khyber win Athletic Meet of Tribal Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber District win six gold, four silver and as many bronze medals by securing 165 points in the Athletic Meet of the ongoing Tribal Games being played here at different venues across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

Kurram grabbed one gold and one silver medal by taking second position, Mohmand with one gold and one silver medal got third position, Bajaur remained fourth with two silver medals.

Director sports Integrated Districts Pir Abdullah Shah distributed medals and trophies among the winners. He was accompanied by Administrative Officer and Focal Person Awan Hussain, Secretary Khyber District Athletic Association Musharraf Khan, Athletics Coach Amir Iqbal and other personalities were also present.

Despite heavy rain, the athletes enthusiastically participated in the Athletic Meet wherein Khyber won 6 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze medals by securing 165 points, Kurram with one gold and a silver medal took second position by securing 30 points and Mohmand got third position by winning one gold and one silver medal while Bajaur remained fourth with two silver medals by securing 17 points.

Orakzai took one gold medal with fifth position and South Waziristan bagged two bronze medals and 10 points.

Khyber won silver medals in shot put and discus throw, 800m race, long jump, 400m race, 100m race, gold in 1500m race, 200m race, shot and javelin throw and bronze medal in 200m race, 400m race.

Bajaur won bronze medals in discus throw and 800 meters, Mohmand won gold and silver medals in 200 meters and 1500m, Karam won silver medals in 800 meters, 400 meters and 1500 meters. Arif Khan of Khyber and Allah Hussain of South Waziristan came second and third respectively. In the 200 meter race, Mohmand's Anas came first, Khyber's Sahir came second and Khyber's Shakeel came third.