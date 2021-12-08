UrduPoint.com

Khyber Wins Integrated Tribal District Sports Festival Judo Competition

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Khyber wins Integrated Tribal District Sports Festival Judo competition

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Judo competitions held in the Integrated Tribal District Games were won by Khyber District, Kurram District and Bajaur took second and third position respectively.

Director sports Pir Abdullah Shah distributed prizes among the players along with DSO Raheed Gul Afridi, AD Admin Awan Hussain, AD Ashfaq, Coaches Mohammad Amir, International Martial Arts player Mohammad Imran, Noor Shah Afridi and other important personalities were also present.

Aziz Khan Khyber won gold, Abdul Qayyum Karam Silver and Zahid Ullah of Bajaur won bronze medal in 50 kg weight category at Qayyum Sports Complex, Shakir Ullah of Khyber won gold medal in 55 kg, Abdul Shah won silver and Karam Mohammad won bronze medal.

Rehan Khan of Khyber won gold in 60 kg weight category, Muhammad Qasim of Karam won silver and Abu Hurairah of Bajaur won bronze medal, Akhtar Hussain Khyber won gold in 66 kg weight category, Ahmad Khan of Karam won silver and Shahid of Bajaur grabbed bronze medal.

In these competitions, Noorshah Afridi, Zakir Ullah, Sabir Khan, Abdul Hadi and Kabir Khan organised the event. On the other hand, boxers from Khyber and Kohat qualified for the finals in the semi-finals of the boxing event.

Mohammad Hassan Kohat defeated Rehmat of Bajaur in 60kg, Muhammad Rehan of Khyber beat Rehan of Waziristan District in 63kg, Kashif of Khyber recorded victory against Ibrahim of Kohat District in 71kg. Olympian boxer Siraj Uddin who represented Pakistan in the Montreal Olympic in 1976, hailing from Bara Tehsil in Khyber District along with Niamat Gul, Ajmal Khan, Afzal Khan and Kashif Khan were also present.

