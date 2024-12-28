Kickboxing Championship celebrated Quaid-e-Azam Day in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Kickboxing Association and the Islamabad Full Contact Martial Arts Association hosted a Kickboxing Championship at the Amir Khan Boxing Hall in the Pakistan sports Complex to honor Quaid-e-Azam Day, On Saturday.

According to the press release, more than 100 participants,l including boys and girls from Lahore, Jhelum, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit, Haripur, Rawalpindi and Islamabad showcased their skills in competitions held according to Kickboxing rules.

Attendees praised the event for bringing together martial artists from various disciplines, including Taekwondo, Shotokan, Kyokushin Kai and Kickboxing.

The Islamabad team emerged victorious, securing first place while Punjab took second.

The Deputy Director General of the Pakistan Sports board, Shahid islam along with notable guests including Zafar Bakhtawari, Shabbir Babar and Asghar Ali Shah from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, congratulated the organizers Shaukat Khan, Akhtar Khan, and Qamar Nadeem for their efforts in making the event a success.

Medals and certificates were awarded to the winners with Mujeebullah from Islamabad winning the gold medal in the super heavyweight category.

Other gold medalists included Aishan, Ibrahim, Junaid, Rauf, Komal and Nimra.

Silver medals were awarded to Saeed Khan, Abdul Malik, Ali, Asim Karim, Inam Maqsood, Abiyya and others.