Kickboxing Championship held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Islamabad sports Board’s registered Kickboxing Association, Islamabad Full Contact Martial Arts Association and Islamabad Kung Fu Association jointly organized a Kickboxing Championship here at the Amir Khan Boxing Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

More than 200 boys and girls from 18 clubs belonging to Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Bagh and Mirpur Azad Kashmir participated in the competitions held under kickboxing rules in a total of 6 per mile and more than 12 weight categories of miles.

Pakistan Sports board Deputy DG Shahid islam and other distinguished guests congratulated the organizers Shaukat Khan, Jahangir Khan Janjua, Akbar Khan and Qamar Nadeem on the successful organization of this event and distributed medals and certificates among the winning players.

While the team officials Shahan Intikhab Alam, Shafiq Qureshi, Farhad Shah, Malik Kamran, Noman Akhtar were also awarded the shield of high performance. They also appreciated the efforts of General Secretary Azad Kashmir Kickboxing Association Moeed Awan.

Wushu Club from Kashmir won four gold medals, while SK Martial Arts from Islamabad won two, Cobra Martial Arts academy two, Universal Club two, Islamabad's Oyama Dojo four while Islamabad's Double Dragon Club won four gold medals.

In this kickboxing event held on Kashmir Day, Haris, Husnain, Osama, Saeed, Omais, Zayan, Hassan, Ali Shah, Shahzeb, Abdul Malik, Muhammad Maxal, Ushna, Iqra, Aliza, Muqaddasa, Abiha, Anam won gold medals while Aishan, Asim, Zayan, Momin, Rauf Khan, Syed Waqas, Asim, Ahsan, Aamir, Ayan, Abu Bakr, Fayaz, Ayesha, Samal, Ayris, Arishal, Maryam, Mehroma won silver medals.