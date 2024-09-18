Kids Athletics Programme In Gilgit From Thursday
Muhammad Rameez Published September 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has announced to hold the kids Athletics Programme in Gilgit from Thursday.
According to President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Brig.
(R) Wajahat Hussain earlier in the first phase, programmes were held in some major cities of the country including Lahore and Karachi in May this year, but due to hot weather and summer vacations, the programme was stopped.
The children from all districts of Gilgit children will participate in the Kids' Athletics programme which provides basic training to children aged 4 to 14 years.
