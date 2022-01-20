Kilde leads racers in pre-Olympic Kitzbuehel test

Kitzbühel, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :As a warm-up for the Beijing Olympics, it does not get any tougher: the men's World Cup downhill in Kitzbuehel, the most prestigious course on the circuit, but also widely regarded as the most testing.

Just weeks out from the February 4-20 Winter Games, skiers will take to the thigh-trembling 3.3km-long Streif course on the Hahnenkamm mountain in the knowledge that nothing can be held back on a piste where the vertiginous start sees them reach 100km/h in the first five seconds.

The 82nd running of the downhill, which made its debut in 1931, will see racers reaching motorway-coasting speeds of 140km/h while negotiating sections that have an 85-percent gradient, meaning any thoughts about potential gold in Beijing are temporarily put on the back burner.

The course falls, snakes and rolls, sending competitors barrelling through a wide variety of terrain, in parts propelling them in the air, only for them to quickly re-align for icy traverses that severely test technical ability and mastery of well-honed equipment.

"This slope is so difficult, I always had to dig deep to get the best out of myself," said retired Swiss racer Didier Cuche, who holds the record of five downhill wins on the mountain named after a rooster's comb.

"I always had my back against the wall and needed to get everything right at the right moment." Then into play comes the so-called "risk management": how much a racer is able to push himself, much like a Formula One driver, in the knowledge that one slight error might mean hurtling into some of the 15km of nets and fencing down the course.

"On the Streif, the fine tuning has to be somewhere between 90 and 100 percent and adjusted to your own ability and what the hill allows," argues Cuche.

"You can then move within this percentage range without exceeding the risk limit because as soon as you make a mistake, the race is over, or you fall -- and that hurts."