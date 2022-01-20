UrduPoint.com

Kilde Leads Racers In Pre-Olympic Kitzbuehel Test

Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Kilde leads racers in pre-Olympic Kitzbuehel test

Kitzbühel, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :As a warm-up for the Beijing Olympics, it does not get any tougher: the men's World Cup downhill in Kitzbuehel, the most prestigious course on the circuit, but also widely regarded as the most testing.

Just weeks out from the February 4-20 Winter Games, skiers will take to the thigh-trembling 3.3km-long Streif course on the Hahnenkamm mountain in the knowledge that nothing can be held back on a piste where the vertiginous start sees them reach 100km/h in the first five seconds.

The 82nd running of the downhill, which made its debut in 1931, will see racers reaching motorway-coasting speeds of 140km/h while negotiating sections that have an 85-percent gradient, meaning any thoughts about potential gold in Beijing are temporarily put on the back burner.

The course falls, snakes and rolls, sending competitors barrelling through a wide variety of terrain, in parts propelling them in the air, only for them to quickly re-align for icy traverses that severely test technical ability and mastery of well-honed equipment.

"This slope is so difficult, I always had to dig deep to get the best out of myself," said retired Swiss racer Didier Cuche, who holds the record of five downhill wins on the mountain named after a rooster's comb.

"I always had my back against the wall and needed to get everything right at the right moment." Then into play comes the so-called "risk management": how much a racer is able to push himself, much like a Formula One driver, in the knowledge that one slight error might mean hurtling into some of the 15km of nets and fencing down the course.

"On the Streif, the fine tuning has to be somewhere between 90 and 100 percent and adjusted to your own ability and what the hill allows," argues Cuche.

"You can then move within this percentage range without exceeding the risk limit because as soon as you make a mistake, the race is over, or you fall -- and that hurts."

Related Topics

World Driver Fine Beijing February Gold Olympics From Best Race

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

8 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

8 hours ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

8 hours ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

8 hours ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

9 hours ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.