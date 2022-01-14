UrduPoint.com

Kilde Takes Revenge On Odermatt With 'insanely Good' Wengen Downhill Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 14, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Kilde takes revenge on Odermatt with 'insanely good' Wengen downhill win

Norway's 2020 overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde said on Friday it was "insanely good" to win the men's downhill at Wengen by gaining revenge on Marco Odermatt

Wengen, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Norway's 2020 overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde said on Friday it was "insanely good" to win the men's downhill at Wengen by gaining revenge on Marco Odermatt.

Switzerland's Odermatt had swept to victory over Kilde 24 hours earlier in the super-G at the same resort.

Kilde, though, got his own back timing 0.19sec faster than Odermatt.

"It's an absolutely wonderful feeling," Kilde told Norwegian broadcasters NRK.

"It was almost an impeccable race. I had a couple of small issues, but otherwise it felt insanely good," he added.

Odermatt's compatriot Beat Feuz finished third 0.30sec off the pace on a shortened course, originally scheduled for Bormio in December but was moved from Italy due to high temperatures near the Swiss border.

Kilde, 29, trails 24-year-old Odermatt by 376 points in the overall standings after 19 of the season's 35 races.

"It's been a fight all year. Not in Giant Slalom (Odermatt has won four of the five contested) because I've not been on the starting line but in the speed it's really incredible what Marco does," Kilde told reporters.

"With less experience than anyone else, he manages to ski parts faster than his rivals. That's just how incredible a skier he is and he is really strong mentally too," he added.

Former Olympic giant slalom champion Carlo Janka will retire after the weekend's meet having won at Wengen three times, in the super combined twice and the downhill in 2010.

On Saturday, the speed specialists will meet again on the same Lauberhorn course, the oldest on the circuit.

The men's downhill event at this year's Beijing Olympics takes place on February 6, with the super-G two days later.

Related Topics

World Beijing Same Italy February December Border 2020 Olympics Event All From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Rwanda public sector staff told get jabbed or resi ..

Rwanda public sector staff told get jabbed or resign

3 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 EU Calls Conviction of Alleged Syrian Intel Office ..

EU Calls Conviction of Alleged Syrian Intel Officer by German Court 'Landmark De ..

3 minutes ago
 Swiss Drug Watchdog Records 192 Lethal Cases After ..

Swiss Drug Watchdog Records 192 Lethal Cases After COVID-19 Vaccination

3 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 3171 cuseces water

IRSA releases 3171 cuseces water

3 minutes ago
 US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training ..

US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training Amid Tensions With Russia - R ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.