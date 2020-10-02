UrduPoint.com
Kilmarnock Squad Told To Self-isolate After Positive Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:25 PM

Kilmarnock's entire playing squad were on Friday instructed to self-isolate for 14 days following six positive coronavirus cases at the Scottish Premiership club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Kilmarnock's entire playing squad were on Friday instructed to self-isolate for 14 days following six positive coronavirus cases at the Scottish Premiership club.

The club reported three cases on Wednesday and a further three positive tests on Thursday, putting Friday's Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell in doubt.

A statement from Scottish football's joint response group said health authorities had carried out contact tracing after the six confirmed cases.

"As a result, the club has been advised.

.. that the whole playing squad should self-isolate for a 14-day period," the statement said. "This is in order to minimise the risk of further cases in the staff group and wider local community." The Scottish Professional Football League board were due to meet on Friday to discuss the implications for the club's fixtures.

Kilmarnock were due to kick off their Scottish League Cup campaign at Falkirk on Tuesday before hosting Dunfermline on October 13 in the same competition.

Their next scheduled league game is a trip to Livingston on October 17.

