ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Unseeded Kim Dong Hwan of Korea made major upset of ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships when he eliminated top seed Daniel Webb of Great Britain in a three-set thrilling quarterfinal contest at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan also advanced to the semifinal after notching up a straight set victory against Kang Gunuk of Hong Kong.

Shoaib Khan of Pakistan also moved to the last four stage as he eliminated Chen-Yu Lu of Chinese Taipei in a one-sided affair.

Kim Dong Hwan produced a stunning performance to defeat top seed in a two-hour and 36-minute quarterfinal contest. The score went up to 4-4 all in the first set and both the players held their respective services. Daniel broke the 9th game of Kim at 40-30 and won the first set at 6-4 by holding his own serve. In the second set, both the players again displayed quality game and the score went up to 5-5 all. However, Kim took the second set at 7-5 by breaking last game of Daniel in which he hit three double faults and got code violation on ball abuse. Kim was in complete control in the final set and built up the winning lead 3-0 by breaking 2nd game of Daniel and kept the pressure by hitting winner down the line and cross court and won the set at 6-2 by breaking 6th game of his opponent.

The second quarterfinal was a walk in the park for second seed Huzaifa as he outclassed his opponent 6-1, 6-0. Shoaib also pulled off a remarkable 6-0, 6-2 win over Chen-Yu Lu in the third quarterfinal.

Min-Joon KIM of Korea also recorded a comprehensive quarterfinal victory over Chines Taipei's Yu-Shun Lai.

In the Girls Singles top seed Aysegul Mert of Turkmenistan, second seed Valitova Arina of Russia and Korea's Choi Ji-Woo and Jang Soo-Ha made it to the semifinals by beating their respective opponents in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

In the Boys Doubles Quarter-finals, Luca Emanuel Knese (Germany/ Kavisha Ratnayake (Sri Lanka) made the upset when they edged passed second seed Ahmed Kamil (Pakistan)/Saqib Hayat (Pakistan) in three set exciting match 7-5, 4-6, 10-3.

Summarized Results: Boy's Singles Quarterfinals: Dong Hwan Kim (KOR) beat Daniel Webb (GBR) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; Min-Joon KIM (KOR) beat Yu-Shun Lai (TPE) 6-3, 6-1; Shoaib Khan (PAK) beat Chen-Yu Lu (TPE) 6-0, 6-2; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Gunuk Kang (KOR) 6-1, 6-0 Girls Singles Quarterfinals: Aysegul Mert (TUR) beat Khanloo Mahta (IRI 6-4, 6-2; Soo Ha Jang (KOR) beat Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) 6-2, 6-1; Ji-Woo Choi (KOR) beat Thouard Clemence (FRA) 6-2, 6-1; Valitova Arina (RUS) beat Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) 6-2, 6-4.

Boy's Doubles Quaterfinals: Soaib Khan (PAK) / Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Gunuk Kang (KOR) / Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) 6-2, 6-1; Luca Emanuel Knese (GER) / Kavisha Ratnayake (SRI) beat Ahmed Kamil (PAK) / Saqib Hayat (PAK) 7-5, 4-6, 10-3; Muhammad Nauman Aftab (PAK) / Erikin Tootoonchi Mobhadam (IRI) beat Zalan Khan (PAK) / Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 7-6(2), 6-3;Girls Doubles Quaterfinals:Aysegul Mert (TUR) / Arina Valitova (RUS) beat Shima Durab (PAK) / Imsha Jawad (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Ji Woo Choi (KOR) / Soo Ha Jang (KOR) beat Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) / Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) 6-1, 6-2; Aliya Abbas (MDA) / Clemence Thouard (FRA) beat Zoha Asim (PAK) / Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) 6-1, 6-0; Mahta Khanlool (IRI) / Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) beat Ariba Imran Idress (HKG) / Asima Szzanova (KAZ) 6-1, 6-1.