UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kim Dong, Huzaifa Advance To Semifinals Of World Junior Tennis C'hips

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Kim Dong, Huzaifa advance to semifinals of World Junior Tennis C'hips

Unseeded Kim Dong Hwan of Korea made major upset of ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships when he eliminated top seed Daniel Webb of Great Britain in a three-set thrilling quarterfinal contest at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Unseeded Kim Dong Hwan of Korea made major upset of ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships when he eliminated top seed Daniel Webb of Great Britain in a three-set thrilling quarterfinal contest at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan also advanced to the semifinal after notching up a straight set victory against Kang Gunuk of Hong Kong.

Shoaib Khan of Pakistan also moved to the last four stage as he eliminated Chen-Yu Lu of Chinese Taipei in a one-sided affair.

Kim Dong Hwan produced a stunning performance to defeat top seed in a two-hour and 36-minute quarterfinal contest. The score went up to 4-4 all in the first set and both the players held their respective services. Daniel broke the 9th game of Kim at 40-30 and won the first set at 6-4 by holding his own serve. In the second set, both the players again displayed quality game and the score went up to 5-5 all. However, Kim took the second set at 7-5 by breaking last game of Daniel in which he hit three double faults and got code violation on ball abuse. Kim was in complete control in the final set and built up the winning lead 3-0 by breaking 2nd game of Daniel and kept the pressure by hitting winner down the line and cross court and won the set at 6-2 by breaking 6th game of his opponent.

The second quarterfinal was a walk in the park for second seed Huzaifa as he outclassed his opponent 6-1, 6-0. Shoaib also pulled off a remarkable 6-0, 6-2 win over Chen-Yu Lu in the third quarterfinal.

Min-Joon KIM of Korea also recorded a comprehensive quarterfinal victory over Chines Taipei's Yu-Shun Lai.

In the Girls Singles top seed Aysegul Mert of Turkmenistan, second seed Valitova Arina of Russia and Korea's Choi Ji-Woo and Jang Soo-Ha made it to the semifinals by beating their respective opponents in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

In the Boys Doubles Quarter-finals, Luca Emanuel Knese (Germany/ Kavisha Ratnayake (Sri Lanka) made the upset when they edged passed second seed Ahmed Kamil (Pakistan)/Saqib Hayat (Pakistan) in three set exciting match 7-5, 4-6, 10-3.

Summarized Results: Boy's Singles Quarterfinals: Dong Hwan Kim (KOR) beat Daniel Webb (GBR) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; Min-Joon KIM (KOR) beat Yu-Shun Lai (TPE) 6-3, 6-1; Shoaib Khan (PAK) beat Chen-Yu Lu (TPE) 6-0, 6-2; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Gunuk Kang (KOR) 6-1, 6-0 Girls Singles Quarterfinals: Aysegul Mert (TUR) beat Khanloo Mahta (IRI 6-4, 6-2; Soo Ha Jang (KOR) beat Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) 6-2, 6-1; Ji-Woo Choi (KOR) beat Thouard Clemence (FRA) 6-2, 6-1; Valitova Arina (RUS) beat Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) 6-2, 6-4.

Boy's Doubles Quaterfinals: Soaib Khan (PAK) / Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Gunuk Kang (KOR) / Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) 6-2, 6-1; Luca Emanuel Knese (GER) / Kavisha Ratnayake (SRI) beat Ahmed Kamil (PAK) / Saqib Hayat (PAK) 7-5, 4-6, 10-3; Muhammad Nauman Aftab (PAK) / Erikin Tootoonchi Mobhadam (IRI) beat Zalan Khan (PAK) / Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 7-6(2), 6-3;Girls Doubles Quaterfinals:Aysegul Mert (TUR) / Arina Valitova (RUS) beat Shima Durab (PAK) / Imsha Jawad (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Ji Woo Choi (KOR) / Soo Ha Jang (KOR) beat Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) / Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) 6-1, 6-2; Aliya Abbas (MDA) / Clemence Thouard (FRA) beat Zoha Asim (PAK) / Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) 6-1, 6-0; Mahta Khanlool (IRI) / Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) beat Ariba Imran Idress (HKG) / Asima Szzanova (KAZ) 6-1, 6-1.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad World Sri Lanka Russia China Lai Hong Kong Safi Taipei Lead Turkmenistan All Top Court

Recent Stories

Afghan Election Monitors Expect Runoff in Country' ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Plans to Send Mini-Rover to Moon in 2027 - ..

22 minutes ago

EU Calls on Turkey to Cease Military Action in Syr ..

22 minutes ago

UNSC Likely to Discuss Turkish Operation in Northe ..

22 minutes ago

Niger president says kidnapped US aid worker alive ..

22 minutes ago

German authorities suspect 'anti-Semitic', 'far-ri ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.