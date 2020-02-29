UrduPoint.com
Kim, Herbert Lead In New Zealand As Ogilvy Starts To Move

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:22 PM

Kim, Herbert lead in New Zealand as Ogilvy starts to move

Korean teenager Kim Joo-hyung sank a 10-foot birdie on 18th to retain a share of the lead at the New Zealand Open with Australia's Lucas Herbert after the third round on Saturday

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Korean teenager Kim Joo-hyung sank a 10-foot birdie on 18th to retain a share of the lead at the New Zealand Open with Australia's Lucas Herbert after the third round on Saturday.

Former US Open winner Geoff Ogilvy also mounted a charge but his five-under 66 at the Millbrook Resort course in Queenstown may prove too little, too late after a day of low scores.

Herbert and American Kim Chan both shot 65 while Ogilvy was among nine golfers to fire a 66.

It lifted him to a tie for 20th on six under, nine strokes behind Kim and Herbert who are 15 under par at 199 going into the final round.

The 24-year-old Herbert, who made up six strokes on the final day to win the Dubai Desert Classic in January, was keen for a second victory in as many months.

"I don't think I've ever been as ready as I am right now to go and do it. I'm looking forward to it," he said after producing three birdies on the final five holes.

