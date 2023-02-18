Kim Jong Un Attends Football Game Together With His Daughter - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter have attended sports events involving cabinet and ministry of defense staff, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reports.

The sports games were organized on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the country's former leader, Kim Jong Il (Kim Jong Un's late father). The national celebration is known as the Day of the Shining Star.

The sports events included a football game and a tug of war match, both won by the team of the defense ministry staff, KCNA said.

This was Kim Ju Ae's fifth appearance in public and the first time that the daughter of the North Korean leader attended a non-military event.

Kim's daughter was seen in public for the first time during the launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18, 2022.

On Friday, KCNA reported that Kim Jong Un did not attend the remembrance ceremony paying tribute to the memory of his father, but a basket of flowers was laid on his behalf to the statues of Kim Jong Il, as well as North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung, at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, located in North Korea's capital, Pyongyang.