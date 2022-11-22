Son Heung-min's facial injury has dominated South Korea's build-up to the World Cup, but it's a "Monster" at the heart of their defence who could prove just as critical in Qatar

Imposing central defender Kim Min-jae has earned rave reviews since moving from Fenerbahce in Turkey to Napoli in the summer for just over 18 million Euros.

The 26-year-old has since played a crucial role in Napoli going unbeaten in Serie A and streaking away at the top before the league paused for the World Cup.

Standing 1.9 metres (over 6ft 2ins), Kim has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and Manchester United are just the latest English club said to be interested.

Underlining just how good he has been in Italy, Serie A named Kim player of the month in September.

In October he was the Italian Footballers' Association player of the month.

It remains to be seen if Spurs forward Son plays against Uruguay on Thursday as he recovers from surgery, but South Korea's Yonhap news agency said: "Against opponents like Uruguay and Portugal in Group H, it could be argued Kim may be an even more important player than Son.

" Yonhap described Kim -- who will be tasked with keeping Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez quiet in South Korea's World Cup opener -- a "rock in defence".

Kim earned the "Monster" nickname for his strapping physique and also his ability to gobble up opponents with his aggression.

But he is more than just a no-nonsense defender. He has speed to go with his strength, good positional awareness and is comfortable on the ball.

Kim made his debut for South Korea in 2017 and has been capped 44 times, but this will be his first World Cup.

He moved to Napoli after fan favourite Kalidou Koulibaly sealed a transfer to Chelsea, but Kim made clear from day one that he did not wish to be thought of as his replacement.

"I'm just a defender who wants to give his all for his team," said Kim, whose tattoos include the Latin phrase "carpe diem", or seize the day.

"Koulibaly is a legend, I'm a young defender who has learnt a lot in a short space of time."