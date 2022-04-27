UrduPoint.com

King Stars, Malik Saad To Clash In Ramadan Football Challenge Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 27, 2022 | 04:41 PM

King Stars and Malik Saad clubs moved into the final showdown after recording victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals of the ongoing Ramzan Football Challenge Cup-2022 being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday

Special guests on the occasion included were District sports Officer Chitral Amir Zaman and Deputy Director Operations Jamshed Baloch, District Sports Officer Haripur Faisal Javed, match commissioner Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, former Secretary General KP Football Association and Organizing Secretary Basit Kamal and large number of spectators were also present.

Before the start of the semi-final matches, the players were also introduced to the guests.

According to the details, the first semi-final was played between Malik Saad Football and Afridi Football Club at Tahmas Stadium Peshawar. The match ended in a draw with 1-1. The match was decided on penalty kicks in which Malik Saad Football Club took a 6-5 lead and reached the final.

The second semi-final match was played between Regi Football Club in which King Football Club won the match 2-0 and made it to the finals. Abdul Rehman, Zahid and Ikram were the referees while Imtiaz Ali Shah was the match commissioner.

Football Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports

More Stories From Sports

