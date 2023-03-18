Kinghorn hat-trick sees Scotland condemn Italy to Six Nations whitewash

Blair Kinghorn scored a hat-trick of tries as Scotland defeated Italy 26-14 at Murrayfield on Saturday to condemn the Azzurri to a Six Nations whitewash

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Blair Kinghorn scored a hat-trick of tries as Scotland defeated Italy 26-14 at Murrayfield on Saturday to condemn the Azzurri to a Six Nations whitewash.

Victory on the last day of the tournament all but assured Scotland of a third-place finish ahead of France's match with Wales and Grand Slam-chasing Ireland's game at home to England.

This result meant a luckless Italy had lost all five of their matches this Six Nations despite flashes of briliance in attack, with the Azzurri having now won just one of their last 42 fixtures in the Championship.

Scotland led 19-6 early in the second half before Italy reduced the deficit to five points.

But an Italy knock-on near the posts in the last minute gave Scotland a scrum from which they counter-attacked with Kinghorn, starting at fly-half in place of the injured Finn Russell, sprinting away to complete his treble.