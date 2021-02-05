Kings guard Fox says NBA All-Star game is 'stupid' idea

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :With Covid-19 safety measures needed for regular games and plenty of those already postponed, staging an NBA All-Star Game is a "stupid" idea, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox said.

Asked Wednesday after Sacramento's 116-111 triumph over Boston about reports such a game could be played March 7 in Atlanta, Fox said he saw it as a money grab and a bad idea.

"If I'm going to be brutally honest, I think it's stupid," Fox said. "If we have to wear a mask and do all of this for a regular game, then what's the point of bringing the All-Star Game back? "Obviously, money makes the world go round, so it is what it is.

" Fox, 23, said he wasn't "worried" about the prospect of playing in an All-Star Game, saying, "If I get voted in, so be it." He wasn't among the 10 leaders in fan voting for the Western Conference backcourt revealed Thursday but could also be selected as a reserve by NBA coaches.

Fox is averaging 22.3 points and 6.6 assists a game for the Kings, who stand 11th in the Western Conference at 10-11.

If called upon to compete in an NBA All-Star Game, however, Fox says he wouldn't dream of missing it.

"You know you get fined," Fox said. "If you're supposed to be in it and you're not hurt and you decide not to play, that's a hefty fine, so hell yeah, I would play in it."