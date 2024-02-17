Kings to give tough time to Sultan: Mir Hamza

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Karachi Kings fast bowler Mir Hamza on Friday said that his team would give a tough time to Multan Sultan with its solid bowling attack.

Talking to the media before the practice session at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Mir Hamza said that good results could be obtained even at flat pitches.

He lauded the services of Muhammad Amir for the Karachi King, who would lead the bowling attack to give a tough time to the batters the Multan Sultan.

"Nothing can be predicted in T20 cricket," he said and added that the Kings team, which though had failed to perform well in the last two seasons, had very strong combination now.

Mir Hamza said that they were committed to start the competition with a victory from the first match.

He said that Shaan Masood as a captain was a good sign for the Karachi Kings.