Kinnaird College Sports Fest From October 28

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Kinnaird College Sports Fest from October 28

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The four-day Sports Fest of the Kinnaird College for Women University (KCWU) would be held from October 28 to October 31 in the college.

"The first-ever sports festival of the KC will celebrate athletic excellence of women athletes and will inspire others to follow suit," Head of KC Sports Department told APP on Thursday.

Dr.

Rubab Saud said the four-day event promises an exhilarating showcase of athleticism, teamwork, and campus unity, with participation from over 20 departments of the college. Over 150 students will be participating in the event, with competitions in sports such as basketball and lawn tennis. The festival is designed to engage students in friendly rivalry and provide a platform for showcasing their skills.

“Sports are integral to developing discipline, teamwork, and leadership qualities among students, all of which contribute to their overall academic success,” she stated.

