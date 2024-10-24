Kinnaird College Sports Fest From October 28
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The four-day Sports Fest of the Kinnaird College for Women University (KCWU) would be held from October 28 to October 31 in the college.
"The first-ever sports festival of the KC will celebrate athletic excellence of women athletes and will inspire others to follow suit," Head of KC Sports Department told APP on Thursday.
Dr.
Rubab Saud said the four-day event promises an exhilarating showcase of athleticism, teamwork, and campus unity, with participation from over 20 departments of the college. Over 150 students will be participating in the event, with competitions in sports such as basketball and lawn tennis. The festival is designed to engage students in friendly rivalry and provide a platform for showcasing their skills.
“Sports are integral to developing discipline, teamwork, and leadership qualities among students, all of which contribute to their overall academic success,” she stated.
Recent Stories
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Iconic Infinity Pool4 hours ago
-
Jordan Cox to leave Pakistan by end of Thursday6 hours ago
-
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today7 hours ago
-
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA19 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence against Peshawar Region19 hours ago
-
Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series19 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe smash T20I record with 344-4 against Gambia19 hours ago
-
Peshawar University wins PCB-HEC Inter-University Cricket trophy23 hours ago
-
Pakistan Scrabble on the rise: Tariq Pervez1 day ago
-
Multan football stadium undergoing up-gradation at Rs 396m cost on historical mound1 day ago
-
Blind cricket tourney starts in Bahawalpur1 day ago
-
Pakistan name squad for 3rd Test1 day ago