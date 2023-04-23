London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum won the men's London Marathon on Sunday in the second-fastest official time over the distance in history.

The 23-year-old broke the course record with an astonishing time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 27 seconds.

Having broken clear of the field, Kiptum -- who ran the third-fastest marathon time in Valencia in December -- faded towards the finish and missed out on Eliud Kipchoge's world record by 18 seconds.

"We have never seen anything like this before on the streets of London and Kelvin Kiptum has put in the performance of his life," said BBC commentator Steve Cram, the 1983 1500 metre world champion.

"He blew the field apart."