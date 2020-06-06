Kiran More thinks the Miandad incident overshadowed his career

Former Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More believes that the Javed Miandad run-in in 1992 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground has overshadowed his playing career

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More believes that the Javed Miandad run-in in 1992 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground has overshadowed his playing career.

More talked about his infamous sledging incident with Miandad, which earned disapproval by the former Pakistan great so much so that he started mimicry of Indian wicket-keeper's excessive appealing by jumping in the air with his bat held in both hands.

"No one talks about my world record six dismissals in one Test match. Everyone asks only about the Miandad incident," More was quoted as saying be website Sportskeeda.

Talking about the much-hyped India-Pakistan rivalry which, back in the day, used to be just as intense as it is today, he said, "Pakistan-India is always on field a big battle. Off the field we have no issues at all.

Javed loves to talk, he's an outstanding cricketer. Sledging is always on the field. It happens in all fields. It's become a lot more popular," he remarked.

More also talked about the then Pakistan captain Imran Khan stating that it was an unbelievable story that Imran had become the Prime Minister of a nation.

"He was always full of swag for Pakistan. He kept to himself. He always loved talking cricket, he could talk 24x7. He wanted to do something for Pakistan. It's an unbelievable story. For me it's a beautiful story, hats off to him. We have had lots of cricketers who have been in and out, not easy to handle," added More while heaping praise on Imran Khan.

Kiran More played 94 ODI matches between 1984 and 1993 and kept wickets in 93 of them. He is one of the most successful wicket-keepers India has ever produced in ODIs.