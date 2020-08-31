UrduPoint.com
Kiran Terms Rizwan An All-around Package

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Former Indian cricketer Kiran More believes Mohammad Rizwan was an all-round package with the bat and gloves, saying he has seen a good wicketkeeper after a long time.

Kiran More heaped praise on wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his all-round display with the bat and gloves in the recently concluded Test series between England and Pakistan.

Rizwan was praised for his solid wicketkeeping especially in contrast to the struggles of England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who had multiple failed catching and stumping attempts behind the stumps during the three-match series.

"Rizwan is an all-round package. He did splendid work behind the stumps.

I saw a good wicketkeeper after a long time," More said on India news sports' YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"He has courage and showed incredible fight batting at number six. He used to stay till the end, so he has displayed his fighting spirit in the Test series. He deserved the player of the series award," he said.

The 28-year-old scored 72 runs in the second Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and followed it up with another solid 53-run knock in the third Testwhich helped Pakistan play out a draw.

The Peshawar-born cricketer has gained three places and is now in 72nd position in the latest International cricket Council (ICC) Test batsmen rankings.

