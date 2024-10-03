Open Menu

Kirsten K. Hawkins' Led Delegation Visits National Cricket Academy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 03, 2024 | 07:41 PM

Kirsten K. Hawkins' led delegation visits National Cricket Academy

US Consul General Lahore Kristen K. Hawkins visited the National Cricket Academy with the delegation. American diplomats played cricket with women cricketers

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) US Consul General Lahore Kristen K. Hawkins visited the National Cricket Academy with the delegation. American diplomats played cricket with women cricketers.

According to PCB sources, the delegation included Natalie Baker, Deputy Chief of Mission, US Consulate Lahore, Sandeep Paul.

Nadeem Khan, Head of the High Performance Center at the National Cricket Academy, welcomed the delegation. Head of Women's Cricket Tania Malik was also present.

The US diplomats played cricket with the Under-19 women cricketers at the academy.

Meanwhile, the delegation also visited the museum at the National Cricket Academy. Souvenirs were given to the guests on the occasion.

