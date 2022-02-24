UrduPoint.com

Kishan, Iyer Fire India To 199-2 In Sri Lanka T20

Muhammad Rameez Published February 24, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer smashed half-centuries to guide India to a challenging 199 for two against Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 international on Thursday.

The left-handed Kishan (89) put on an opening stand of 111 with skipper Rohit Sharma (44) after Sri Lanka invited the hosts to bat at the start of the three-match series in Lucknow.

Iyer added to the Indian total with his late cameo as he hit an unbeaten 57 off 28 deliveries to pummel the Sri Lanka attack.

Kishan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, came out attacking as he hit Chamika Karunaratne for three successive boundaries and went on to record his second T20 half-century in 30 balls.

Rohit surpassed former captain Virat Kohli (3,296) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3,299) to become the world's leading run-getter in T20 internationals.

He has amassed 3,307 runs in 123 matches.

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara denied Rohit 50 with a delivery that sneaked under the bat and rattled the off stump.

Kishan, who survived a dropped catch on 43, kept up the attack and smashed Kumara for a six and two boundaries.

But the 23-year-old rising star missed out on a century after he got caught out at mid-wicket off skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Iyer took charge in his final assault as he hit five fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 44-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja.

