Kite Beach ready to welcome Beach Soccer’s best

DUBAI(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2019) Kite Beach, one of Dubai’s top attractions, is getting dressed up to welcome eight of the world’s best beach soccer teams for the region’s biggest sporting carnival on sand, the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2019 which takes places between November 5 and 9.

Three-time winners Russia and defending champions Iran will be back here next week to renew their riveting rivalry at the ninth edition of the tournament, which is organised by Dubai Sports Council in partnership with Beach Soccer Worldwide.

The Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai has become beach soccer’s most coveted prize after the World Cup and, between them, Russia (2011, 2012, 2015) and Iran (2013, 2018) have won in five of the previous eight seasons. The Russians have also returned home with three runner-up trophies (2013, 2014, 2018) from Dubai, while Iran were bested by South American powerhouses and three-time champions Brazil in the 2016 final. Head-to-head, Russia, who are the only team to have featured in all editions of the Intercontinental Cup along with hosts UAE, have met Iran nine times here in Dubai and Team Melli – roared on by their boisterous fans – have won six of their duels. With both rivals drawn in the same group for a third year running, alongside Mexico and Egypt, fans of Russia and Iran will definitely fill the purpose-built stands that are taking shape at Kite Beach. A delegation of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), led by Khalid Al Awar, Director of DSC’s Sports Events Department and Chairman of the Intercontinental Cup’s Organising Committee, visited the site earlier this week to review the preparations following a meeting of the committee. “When they talk about Dubai, the beach soccer family always describes the Emirate as their home,” said Al Awar. “We are truly honoured to hear them say so and we will continue to work hard to make sure all of them, including the fans, feel at home here in Dubai, on one of the most beautiful stretches of sand in this part of the world.

“It has been 10 years since we staged our first major beach soccer event, the 2009 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup here at Jumeirah Beach, and to earn the respect and trust of the beach soccer community in this short span is evidence of the effort put in by everyone, especially Dubai Sports Council and Beach Soccer Worldwide, over the years. “Next year, the eyes of the world will be on Dubai as we host the Expo 2020. It will also be the 10th year of the Intercontinental Cup, a tournament which was born here in 2011 following the huge success of the 2009 Beach Soccer World Cup. “We have hosted the tournament at some amazing venues across the city since – at the Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Festival City, Dubai International Marine Club and Business Bay before coming to Kite Beach last year. “The feedback about Kite Beach from the officials, teams and fans was amazing. It was a unique experience for everyone who attended the matches, a complete family experience. So we are really happy to stay at Kite Beach and we are looking forward to providing another memorable experience to the beach soccer family and the fans.” There will be four matches on each of the five days, with the first match of the day kicking off at 4:15pm and the evening session starting at 6:45pm. Hosts UAE have been drawn in Group A and will open their campaign against Spain on Tuesday before taking on Italy on day two and then Asian champions Japan in their final group engagement on Thursday. The UAE and Japan clashed in the final of the 2019 AFC Beach Soccer Championships as well in March and Japan took the title following a 3-1 win on penalties after a 2-2 stalemate. In reaching the final of the Asian championship, the UAE had booked their spot among the 16 teams who will be competing in the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay. Four other teams from this Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2019 - Russia, Italy, Japan and Mexico – will also be flying out to the World Cup, which is taking place between November 21 and December 1